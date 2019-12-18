InVitae (NYSE:NVTA) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

ValuEngine cut shares of InVitae (NYSE:NVTA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

NVTA has been the subject of several other reports. Chardan Capital set a $32.00 price objective on InVitae and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Sunday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered InVitae from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $27.83.

NYSE:NVTA opened at $17.26 on Tuesday. InVitae has a 12 month low of $9.04 and a 12 month high of $28.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.82. The company has a current ratio of 7.38, a quick ratio of 7.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.90 and a beta of 2.53.

InVitae (NYSE:NVTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.17). InVitae had a negative return on equity of 58.90% and a negative net margin of 99.49%. The firm had revenue of $56.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.00 million. On average, research analysts forecast that InVitae will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Katherine Stueland sold 3,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.46, for a total transaction of $66,138.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NVTA. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of InVitae by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,299,703 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $140,665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966,915 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of InVitae by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,223,586 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $139,199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905,746 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of InVitae by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,397,193 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $150,335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,130 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in InVitae in the second quarter valued at approximately $23,901,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in InVitae by 61.1% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,928,655 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,323,000 after acquiring an additional 731,720 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Invitae Corporation, a genetic information company, processes DNA-containing samples, analyzes information related to patient-specific genetic variation, and generates test reports for clinicians and their patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its tests include genes associated with hereditary cancer, neurological disorders, cardiovascular disorders, pediatric disorders, metabolic disorders, and other hereditary conditions; and screening and testing services in reproductive health, including preimplantation and carrier screening for inherited disorders, prenatal diagnosis, miscarriage analysis, and pediatric developmental disorders.

