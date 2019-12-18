Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Now Covered by B. Riley

B. Riley began coverage on shares of Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Guggenheim reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Revolve Group in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Revolve Group from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson began coverage on Revolve Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a neutral rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Revolve Group in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Revolve Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $33.25.

Get Revolve Group alerts:

NYSE RVLV opened at $16.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.30. Revolve Group has a twelve month low of $14.35 and a twelve month high of $48.36.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $154.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.13 million. The business’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Revolve Group will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

In other Revolve Group news, COO David Pujades sold 25,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $464,814.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 25,823 shares in the company, valued at $464,814. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Revolve Group by 346.7% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Revolve Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Gs Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Revolve Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Revolve Group by 2,354.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 7,936 shares during the period. Finally, Sfmg LLC purchased a new stake in Revolve Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.54% of the company’s stock.

About Revolve Group

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands. It provides women's apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty styles under a range of established and emerging brands, as well as owned brands.

Read More: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?



Receive News & Ratings for Revolve Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolve Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.