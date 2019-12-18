Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) Upgraded by Stifel Nicolaus to “Buy”

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $229.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $199.00.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on PH. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $215.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Barclays assumed coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Monday, November 18th. They set an overweight rating and a $227.00 price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Parker-Hannifin from a sell rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $193.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Parker-Hannifin from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $205.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $203.46.

Shares of PH opened at $203.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $198.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $177.66. Parker-Hannifin has a one year low of $140.82 and a one year high of $212.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market cap of $26.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.57.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.12. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 25.74% and a net margin of 10.41%. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin will post 10.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 7th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.70%.

In related news, EVP Mark J. Hart sold 917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.31, for a total value of $174,514.27. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,719 shares in the company, valued at $2,801,172.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Catherine A. Suever sold 775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.52, for a total value of $155,403.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,427 shares of company stock worth $2,263,771. Insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD lifted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 10.2% in the second quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 6,642,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,129,314,000 after acquiring an additional 616,196 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 14.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,912,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $827,567,000 after acquiring an additional 622,437 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 99.3% in the second quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 2,529,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $326,638,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260,312 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 1,570.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,260,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $384,251,000 after acquiring an additional 2,124,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 2.4% in the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,605,306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $289,934,000 after acquiring an additional 37,353 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment provides static and dynamic sealing devices; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of industrial and mobile machinery and equipment; and critical flow components for process instrumentation, healthcare, and ultra-high-purity applications, as well as components for use in refrigeration and air conditioning systems, and in fluid control applications for processing, fuel dispensing, beverage dispensing, and mobile emissions.

