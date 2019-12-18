PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) Rating Lowered to Underweight at KeyCorp

KeyCorp cut shares of PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) from a sector weight rating to an underweight rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $145.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on PSB. Citigroup raised shares of PS Business Parks from a sell rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the company from $142.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of PS Business Parks from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of PS Business Parks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. PS Business Parks has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $171.00.

NYSE PSB opened at $163.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $175.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $175.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 25.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.41. PS Business Parks has a one year low of $125.52 and a one year high of $192.13.

PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $108.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.77 million. PS Business Parks had a net margin of 35.61% and a return on equity of 14.96%. Equities analysts forecast that PS Business Parks will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. PS Business Parks’s payout ratio is 64.91%.

In other news, Director Jennifer Holden Dunbar sold 4,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.62, for a total value of $729,524.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,002.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO John W. Petersen sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.65, for a total transaction of $122,955.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,531 shares of company stock valued at $1,696,450 over the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of PS Business Parks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PS Business Parks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of PS Business Parks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Robecosam AG lifted its stake in shares of PS Business Parks by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PS Business Parks by 63.6% in the 2nd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. 70.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PS Business Parks, Inc, a member of the S&P SmallCap 600, is a REIT that acquires, develops, owns and operates commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant industrial, flex and office space. As of December 31, 2018, the Company wholly owned 28.2 million rentable square feet with approximately 5,050 commercial customers in six states and held a 95.0% interest in a 395-unit apartment complex.

