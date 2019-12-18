SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) Upgraded at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on SITE. UBS Group began coverage on SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a hold rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine lowered SiteOne Landscape Supply from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank began coverage on SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SiteOne Landscape Supply from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. SiteOne Landscape Supply currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $72.71.

NYSE SITE opened at $89.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.75 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.59. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a 12 month low of $45.32 and a 12 month high of $92.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $652.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.97 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 22.31% and a net margin of 3.18%. SiteOne Landscape Supply’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SiteOne Landscape Supply will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SiteOne Landscape Supply news, CEO Doug Black sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.49, for a total value of $1,829,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 397,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,338,364.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John T. Guthrie sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.20, for a total value of $912,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,318,022.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,624 shares of company stock valued at $8,224,304 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SITE. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $956,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 49,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,671,000 after acquiring an additional 4,970 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 63,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,714,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 113,535 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,407,000 after acquiring an additional 7,081 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 3rd quarter worth $390,000.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 120,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, fertilizer and control products, landscape accessories, nursery goods, outdoor lightings, and ice melt products, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, and blocks.

