Square (NYSE:SQ) Lowered to “Hold” at ValuEngine

Posted by on Dec 18th, 2019

ValuEngine cut shares of Square (NYSE:SQ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on SQ. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Square in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They set a neutral rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Square from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their target price on shares of Square from $75.00 to $66.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Square from $50.00 to $37.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Square in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set an underweight rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Square has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $72.17.

Square stock opened at $65.55 on Tuesday. Square has a twelve month low of $49.82 and a twelve month high of $83.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,277.50, a P/E/G ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 3.37.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.05. Square had a positive return on equity of 5.72% and a negative net margin of 1.01%. The business had revenue of $602.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Square will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jacqueline D. Reses sold 28,568 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $1,914,056.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 253,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,953,345. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jacqueline D. Reses sold 90,455 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.28, for a total transaction of $5,633,537.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 368,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,928,817.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in Square during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in Square by 78.4% during the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 512 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia raised its holdings in Square by 62.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 538 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Square by 67.6% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 523 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in Square by 68.0% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 625 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. 57.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Analyst Recommendations for Square (NYSE:SQ)

