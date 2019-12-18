TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF) Downgraded by Janney Montgomery Scott to Neutral

Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has $49.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on TCF Financial from $24.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Bank of America assumed coverage on TCF Financial in a report on Monday, October 28th. They issued a neutral rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $52.00 price target on TCF Financial and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on TCF Financial from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded TCF Financial from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TCF Financial has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $41.27.

Shares of TCF stock opened at $46.07 on Tuesday. TCF Financial has a 1 year low of $34.62 and a 1 year high of $47.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.74. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 24.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.30.

TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.01. TCF Financial had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 20.10%. The business had revenue of $459.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that TCF Financial will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. TCF Financial’s payout ratio is 73.68%.

In other TCF Financial news, Director Arthur A. Weiss purchased 4,800 shares of TCF Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $41.91 per share, for a total transaction of $201,168.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 32,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,372,594.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Vance K. Opperman purchased 10,000 shares of TCF Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $42.51 per share, for a total transaction of $425,100.00. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in TCF Financial by 2,942.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,253,957 shares of the bank’s stock worth $85,808,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179,873 shares in the last quarter. Water Island Capital LLC grew its stake in TCF Financial by 116.7% in the second quarter. Water Island Capital LLC now owns 2,239,055 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205,906 shares in the last quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC grew its stake in TCF Financial by 352.2% in the second quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 1,379,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074,200 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in TCF Financial by 3.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,172,605 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,379,000 after purchasing an additional 35,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its stake in TCF Financial by 32.9% in the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,136,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,628,000 after purchasing an additional 281,057 shares in the last quarter. 80.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TCF Financial

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

