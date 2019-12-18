Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB)

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors acquired 1,204 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 2,172% compared to the typical daily volume of 53 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ:RRGB opened at $29.84 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a 52-week low of $24.57 and a 52-week high of $36.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.93. The company has a market capitalization of $386.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.13.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.02). Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a positive return on equity of 4.89%. The firm had revenue of $294.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.52 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

RRGB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens set a $36.00 target price on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.33.

In related news, CEO Paul J. B. Murphy III acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.32 per share, for a total transaction of $273,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gerard Johan Hart bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.84 per share, with a total value of $139,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 22,143 shares of company stock worth $607,904. Insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the second quarter valued at approximately $452,000. Alpha Windward LLC acquired a new stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the third quarter valued at approximately $443,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 4.5% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 251,807 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,698,000 after acquiring an additional 10,810 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 8.2% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 73,690 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,228,000 after acquiring an additional 5,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 47.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 32,072 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 10,267 shares in the last quarter.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Company Profile

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises full-service and casual-dining restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company's restaurants primarily offer burgers; various appetizers, salads, soups, seafood, and other entrees; and desserts, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.

