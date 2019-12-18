Xylem (NYSE:XYL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup began coverage on shares of Xylem (NYSE:XYL) in a research report report published on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $84.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on XYL. Zacks Investment Research lowered Xylem from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 14th. Cfra lowered Xylem from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $79.00 target price on Xylem and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Xylem from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $78.00 target price on Xylem and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $80.50.

NYSE:XYL opened at $77.98 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.54. The firm has a market cap of $14.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.08, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.17. Xylem has a 52-week low of $60.65 and a 52-week high of $85.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 9.65%. Xylem’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Xylem will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

In other Xylem news, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 4,099 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.37, for a total transaction of $321,238.63. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 33,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,626,805.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kenneth Napolitano sold 5,000 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.90, for a total value of $379,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,749,705.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,959 shares of company stock worth $1,301,986 in the last three months. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. City Holding Co. grew its stake in Xylem by 116.7% during the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 474,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 46,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. 84.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment under the Flygt, Godwin, Wedeco, Sanitaire, and Leopold names for the transportation and treatment of water.

