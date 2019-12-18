Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) Lowered to “Underweight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $18.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their previous target price of $19.00.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Urban Edge Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Urban Edge Properties from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.00.

Get Urban Edge Properties alerts:

NYSE:UE opened at $18.66 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.73. Urban Edge Properties has a twelve month low of $15.96 and a twelve month high of $21.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 7.97, a current ratio of 7.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.15. Urban Edge Properties had a return on equity of 11.11% and a net margin of 28.69%. The firm had revenue of $91.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.02 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. Urban Edge Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 67.18%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 31,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $914,000 after buying an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 21,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 11,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Urban Edge Properties

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 87 properties totaling 16.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

Featured Story: What is the CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Edge Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Edge Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.