Waste Management (NYSE:WM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at CIBC

Research analysts at CIBC initiated coverage on shares of Waste Management (NYSE:WM) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. CIBC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.08% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $125.00 price objective on Waste Management and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine cut Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America cut Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Waste Management currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.00.

WM stock opened at $112.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $111.62 and a 200-day moving average of $114.89. Waste Management has a fifty-two week low of $83.49 and a fifty-two week high of $121.77.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 28.63% and a net margin of 11.35%. Waste Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Waste Management will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Tara J. Hmmer sold 4,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.36, for a total transaction of $511,960.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,803,695.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.95, for a total transaction of $68,294.55. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,894.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,386 shares of company stock valued at $1,042,698 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,909 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. BBT Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Management in the 2nd quarter worth about $205,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its stake in Waste Management by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 56,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,466,000 after purchasing an additional 5,361 shares in the last quarter. Greystone Managed Investments Inc. raised its stake in Waste Management by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Greystone Managed Investments Inc. now owns 75,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,633,000 after purchasing an additional 8,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its stake in Waste Management by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 18,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,153,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

