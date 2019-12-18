Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) Shares Gap Up to $36.87

Huazhu Group Ltd (NASDAQ:HTHT)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $37.74, but opened at $36.87. Huazhu Group shares last traded at $36.53, with a volume of 37,756 shares traded.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on HTHT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Huazhu Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Huazhu Group in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $39.10 target price for the company. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Huazhu Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Daiwa Capital Markets restated a “sell” rating on shares of Huazhu Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Huazhu Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.59.

The company has a market cap of $10.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.21.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $427.00 million for the quarter. Huazhu Group had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 6.55%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Huazhu Group Ltd will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Huazhu Group by 14.0% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Huazhu Group by 1,311.3% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 4,419 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huazhu Group during the third quarter worth $157,000. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Huazhu Group during the second quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Huazhu Group during the second quarter worth $218,000. Institutional investors own 48.82% of the company’s stock.

Huazhu Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:HTHT)

Huazhu Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under the Hi Inn, HanTing Hotel, Elan Hotel, Orange Hotel, HanTing Premium, Starway Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel Select, Manxin Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, Joya Hotel, Grand Mercure, Novotel, Mercure, Ibis Styles, and Ibis brand names for business and leisure travelers.

