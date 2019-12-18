Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) Trading Down 8.3%

Athenex Inc (NASDAQ:ATNX) traded down 8.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $13.36 and last traded at $13.34, 138,987 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 91% from the average session volume of 1,557,221 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.55.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ATNX. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Athenex in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Athenex in a research note on Monday. SunTrust Banks began coverage on Athenex in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Athenex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Athenex from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.80.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.08 and a 200-day moving average of $15.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion and a PE ratio of -9.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $19.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.90 million. Athenex had a negative return on equity of 98.13% and a negative net margin of 146.51%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Athenex Inc will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Johnson Yiu Nam Lau purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.85 per share, with a total value of $38,550.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,049,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,191,973.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc purchased 67,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.29 per share, with a total value of $691,714.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 134,222 shares of company stock valued at $1,480,884. Company insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Athenex during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Athenex by 121.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 2,063 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Athenex by 694.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 6,503 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Athenex in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Athenex in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $127,000. 55.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX)

Athenex, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer and related conditions in North America and Asia. It operates in three segments: Oncology Innovation Platform, Global Supply Chain Platform, and Commercial Platform.

