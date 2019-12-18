Ivanhoe Mines Ltd (TSE:IVN) Director Acquires C$79,012.50 in Stock

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd (TSE:IVN) Director Robert Martin Friedland bought 21,500 shares of Ivanhoe Mines stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$3.68 per share, for a total transaction of C$79,012.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 23,441,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$86,147,314.05.

Robert Martin Friedland also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 10th, Robert Martin Friedland bought 400 shares of Ivanhoe Mines stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$3.46 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,384.00.

Shares of IVN opened at C$4.05 on Wednesday. Ivanhoe Mines Ltd has a 52-week low of C$2.04 and a 52-week high of C$4.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 31.64 and a current ratio of 31.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$3.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$3.69. The firm has a market cap of $4.48 billion and a PE ratio of 81.00.

Several brokerages recently commented on IVN. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$6.00 target price on shares of Ivanhoe Mines in a report on Monday, November 11th. CIBC reduced their target price on Ivanhoe Mines from C$4.30 to C$4.00 in a report on Friday, September 6th.

About Ivanhoe Mines

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and recovery of minerals and precious metals located primarily in Africa. The company explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, germanium, and lead deposits. Its projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located on the DRC's Copperbelt; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt, as well as explores Western Foreland project in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

