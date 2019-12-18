Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Insider Jeffrey Miles Ryan Sells 15,625 Shares

Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) insider Jeffrey Miles Ryan sold 15,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.21, for a total transaction of $97,031.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 72,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,331.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Jeffrey Miles Ryan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 15th, Jeffrey Miles Ryan sold 7,789 shares of Zynga stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.12, for a total transaction of $47,668.68.

On Monday, October 7th, Jeffrey Miles Ryan sold 148,317 shares of Zynga stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $889,902.00.

On Monday, September 30th, Jeffrey Miles Ryan sold 28,943 shares of Zynga stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.79, for a total transaction of $167,579.97.

Shares of ZNGA stock opened at $6.27 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.10. The company has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 313.50, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.30. Zynga Inc has a 12 month low of $3.49 and a 12 month high of $6.65.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. The firm had revenue of $345.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.56 million. Zynga had a net margin of 3.94% and a negative return on equity of 11.86%. The company’s revenue was up 48.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zynga Inc will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Zynga by 1,172.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,411,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,994,000 after purchasing an additional 17,886,400 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Zynga by 592.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,295,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,283,000 after acquiring an additional 16,507,732 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zynga during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,665,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Zynga by 118.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,830,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,390,000 after acquiring an additional 5,878,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Zynga by 943.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 6,204,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,036,000 after acquiring an additional 5,610,160 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on ZNGA shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Zynga in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Barclays set a $6.00 price target on shares of Zynga and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Zynga from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Zynga in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.17.

Zynga Company Profile

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook. It also provides advertising services comprising mobile and display ads, engagement ads and offers, and branded virtual items and sponsorships to advertising agencies and brokers; and licenses its own brands.

