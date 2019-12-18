Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) Shares Gap Down to $1.15

Shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp (NASDAQ:TNXP) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.16, but opened at $1.15. Tonix Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $1.13, with a volume of 19,549 shares trading hands.

TNXP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Roth Capital cut their target price on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $1.30 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.98. The stock has a market cap of $7.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 4.88, a quick ratio of 4.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($5.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.35) by ($1.34). As a group, equities analysts expect that Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp will post -20.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $117,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 620.0% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 65,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 56,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. 8.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP)

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing pharmaceutical products to treat serious neuropsychiatric conditions and biological products to improve biodefense. Its lead product candidate is Tonmyar (TNX-102 SL), a proprietary low-dose cyclobenzaprine and sublingual tablet as a bedtime administration, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and Fibromyalgia; and Phase II development for the treatment of agitation in Alzheimer's disease.

