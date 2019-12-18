CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL.B) Director Donald G. Lang Sells 1,300 Shares

CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL.B) Director Donald G. Lang sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$57.70, for a total transaction of C$75,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$853,960.

Donald G. Lang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 13th, Donald G. Lang sold 100 shares of CCL Industries stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$57.16, for a total transaction of C$5,715.50.

On Tuesday, December 10th, Donald G. Lang sold 100 shares of CCL Industries stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$57.57, for a total transaction of C$5,757.00.

On Wednesday, December 4th, Donald G. Lang sold 100 shares of CCL Industries stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$57.02, for a total transaction of C$5,702.00.

On Monday, December 2nd, Donald G. Lang sold 200 shares of CCL Industries stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$57.27, for a total transaction of C$11,453.00.

On Friday, November 29th, Donald G. Lang sold 400 shares of CCL Industries stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$57.35, for a total transaction of C$22,940.00.

Shares of CCL Industries stock opened at C$56.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$56.55 and a 200-day moving average of C$59.38. The stock has a market cap of $9.43 billion and a PE ratio of 20.91. CCL Industries Inc. has a 52-week low of C$47.32 and a 52-week high of C$68.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.67, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.87.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$68.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Raymond James set a C$65.00 target price on shares of CCL Industries and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$71.00 to C$69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th.

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

