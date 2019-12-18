Freshpet Inc (NASDAQ:FRPT) COO Sells $67,856.25 in Stock

Freshpet Inc (NASDAQ:FRPT) COO Scott James Morris sold 1,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total value of $67,856.25. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 161,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,333,728.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Freshpet stock opened at $56.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of -374.67 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Freshpet Inc has a 12 month low of $28.44 and a 12 month high of $58.11.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $65.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.37 million. Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 3.52% and a negative net margin of 1.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Freshpet Inc will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FRPT. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Freshpet from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine lowered Freshpet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $57.00 price objective on Freshpet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. BidaskClub raised Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 26th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Freshpet in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.88.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Freshpet by 85.1% in the third quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Freshpet in the second quarter worth $50,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Freshpet during the second quarter valued at $68,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Freshpet by 21.1% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its position in Freshpet by 21.4% during the second quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter.

Freshpet Company Profile

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh products, refrigerated meals, and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

