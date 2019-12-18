Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) Price Target Lowered to $111.00 at Morgan Stanley

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from $114.00 to $111.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

ABG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Asbury Automotive Group to $125.00 in a report on Friday, December 13th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $100.00 to $99.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $113.20.

Get Asbury Automotive Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ABG opened at $117.75 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.79. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 14.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.22. Asbury Automotive Group has a 12-month low of $61.47 and a 12-month high of $123.44.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 33.14%. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Asbury Automotive Group will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 0.3% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,424,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,138,000 after purchasing an additional 4,589 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 0.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 431,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,389,000 after acquiring an additional 2,797 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 6.2% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 388,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,807,000 after acquiring an additional 22,644 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 0.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 287,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,240,000 after acquiring an additional 2,158 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 8.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 281,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,756,000 after acquiring an additional 21,337 shares during the period.

About Asbury Automotive Group

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

Further Reading: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Asbury Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asbury Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.