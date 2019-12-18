Francesca’s Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:FRAN) Director Patricia A. Bender Buys 5,000 Shares of Stock

Francesca’s Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:FRAN) Director Patricia A. Bender bought 5,000 shares of Francesca’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.15 per share, for a total transaction of $50,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 25,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $254,074.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
FRAN stock opened at $10.04 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97. Francesca’s Holdings Corp has a 52 week low of $2.78 and a 52 week high of $21.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.57 and its 200 day moving average is $9.04.
Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Francesca’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th.
About Francesca’s
Francesca's Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of boutiques. The company offers fashion apparel, jewelry, accessories, and gifts for women between the ages of 18 and 35. Its apparel products include dresses, fashion tops, sweaters, cardigans and wraps, bottoms, outerwear and jackets, tees and tanks, and intimates; and jewelry comprise necklaces, earrings, bracelets, and rings.
