Francesca’s Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:FRAN) Director Patricia A. Bender Buys 5,000 Shares of Stock

Francesca’s Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:FRAN) Director Patricia A. Bender bought 5,000 shares of Francesca’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.15 per share, for a total transaction of $50,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 25,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $254,074.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

FRAN stock opened at $10.04 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97. Francesca’s Holdings Corp has a 52 week low of $2.78 and a 52 week high of $21.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.57 and its 200 day moving average is $9.04.

Get Francesca's alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Francesca’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Francesca’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $713,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Francesca’s by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,526,295 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $755,000 after buying an additional 172,095 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Francesca’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Francesca’s by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,836,595 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $909,000 after buying an additional 557,757 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Francesca’s during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. 35.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Francesca’s

Francesca's Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of boutiques. The company offers fashion apparel, jewelry, accessories, and gifts for women between the ages of 18 and 35. Its apparel products include dresses, fashion tops, sweaters, cardigans and wraps, bottoms, outerwear and jackets, tees and tanks, and intimates; and jewelry comprise necklaces, earrings, bracelets, and rings.

Recommended Story: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Francesca's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Francesca's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.