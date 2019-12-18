Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) CFO David Hibbert Watson Purchases 1,000 Shares of Stock

Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) CFO David Hibbert Watson bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.79 per share, with a total value of $35,790.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,423. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Argan stock opened at $38.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.84. Argan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.43 and a 12-month high of $51.95.

Argan (NYSE:AGX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The construction company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $58.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.50 million. Argan had a negative return on equity of 9.31% and a negative net margin of 14.58%. Argan’s revenue was down 49.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.07 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Argan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Argan by 53.1% in the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 897,353 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,257,000 after buying an additional 311,241 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Argan by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 741,480 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,075,000 after purchasing an additional 24,920 shares during the period. Ashford Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Argan by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 738,734 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,025,000 after purchasing an additional 11,877 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Argan by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 713,166 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,623,000 after purchasing an additional 81,013 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Argan by 215.8% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 561,481 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,062,000 after purchasing an additional 383,668 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.52% of the company’s stock.

Argan Company Profile

Argan, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, operations management, maintenance, project development, technical, and consulting services to the power generation and renewable energy markets. The company operates through Power Industry Services, Industrial Fabrication and Field Services, and Telecommunications Infrastructure Services segments.

