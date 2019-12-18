First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW) CEO Joseph W. Kiley III Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW) CEO Joseph W. Kiley III sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total value of $45,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,365 shares in the company, valued at $367,180.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFNW opened at $14.94 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. First Financial Northwest, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.20 and a 52-week high of $17.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.38. The company has a market capitalization of $153.31 million, a P/E ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.20.

First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. First Financial Northwest had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 15.91%. The firm had revenue of $10.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Financial Northwest, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. First Financial Northwest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.17%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFNW. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in First Financial Northwest by 4.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 907,160 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,836,000 after buying an additional 39,495 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in First Financial Northwest by 2,387.8% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 19,902 shares of the bank’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 19,102 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in First Financial Northwest by 1.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 660,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,352,000 after buying an additional 11,300 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in First Financial Northwest during the second quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in First Financial Northwest by 6.4% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 64,142 shares of the bank’s stock worth $907,000 after buying an additional 3,834 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.01% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Financial Northwest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th.

First Financial Northwest, Inc operates as the holding company for First Financial Northwest Bank that provides commercial banking services in Washington. The company offers a range of deposit products, including noninterest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, money market deposit accounts, statement savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

