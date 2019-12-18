Minerva Neurosciences Inc (NASDAQ:NERV) CFO Geoff Race Sells 5,826 Shares

Minerva Neurosciences Inc (NASDAQ:NERV) CFO Geoff Race sold 5,826 shares of Minerva Neurosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total transaction of $41,364.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 210,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,497,177. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ NERV opened at $6.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.82 and a 200 day moving average of $6.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $290.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 1.59. Minerva Neurosciences Inc has a 12-month low of $4.01 and a 12-month high of $8.83.

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.01. Analysts predict that Minerva Neurosciences Inc will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Minerva Neurosciences in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Minerva Neurosciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Minerva Neurosciences in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Minerva Neurosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Minerva Neurosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.44.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NERV. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Minerva Neurosciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Minerva Neurosciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Minerva Neurosciences in the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Minerva Neurosciences in the second quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Minerva Neurosciences in the third quarter worth approximately $88,000. Institutional investors own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

About Minerva Neurosciences

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. The company's lead product candidate is roluperidone, which is in Phase III clinical trial, a compound for the treatment of patients with schizophrenia.

