Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Haymaker Acquisition (NYSE:OSW) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Haymaker Acquisition (NYSE:OSW) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited is a provider and innovator in the fields of wellness, beauty, rejuvenation and transformation on cruise ships and on land. The company’s service includes traditional and alternative massage, body and skincare treatment options, ayurvedic treatments, comprehensive hair and nail services, fitness, acupuncture, herbal medicine, pain management and medi-spa. OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited, formerly known as Haymaker Acquisition Corp., is based in Nassau Bahamas. “

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on OSW. Nomura lowered Haymaker Acquisition from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Imperial Capital dropped their price objective on Haymaker Acquisition from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.40.

NYSE:OSW opened at $16.32 on Tuesday. Haymaker Acquisition has a 52-week low of $11.35 and a 52-week high of $16.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.66 and a 200 day moving average of $15.37.

Haymaker Acquisition (NYSE:OSW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11. The business had revenue of $144.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.58 million.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Haymaker Acquisition stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Haymaker Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OSW) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 113,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,756,000. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Haymaker Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

