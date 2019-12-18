nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) Receives Buy Rating from Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities reissued their buy rating on shares of nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) in a research report report published on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $29.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Gabelli lowered shares of nVent Electric from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of nVent Electric from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of nVent Electric from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and decreased their target price for the company from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of nVent Electric from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, December 7th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a buy rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of nVent Electric in a research report on Monday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.14.

Shares of NVT opened at $25.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. nVent Electric has a 52-week low of $19.04 and a 52-week high of $28.49.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $559.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $554.44 million. nVent Electric had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 11.85%. nVent Electric’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that nVent Electric will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is 40.23%.

In other nVent Electric news, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 204,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.97, for a total value of $4,904,381.85. Also, Director William T. Monahan sold 6,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.97, for a total transaction of $152,716.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 50,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,261,559.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in nVent Electric by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,335,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,170,000 after acquiring an additional 40,932 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in nVent Electric by 12.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,129,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,368,000 after buying an additional 1,470,095 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in nVent Electric by 13.7% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,038,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,480,000 after buying an additional 245,291 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in nVent Electric during the second quarter valued at about $47,815,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in nVent Electric by 99.7% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,278,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,682,000 after buying an additional 637,968 shares in the last quarter. 86.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About nVent Electric

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions.

