Consol Energy (NYSE:CEIX) Price Target Cut to $22.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

Consol Energy (NYSE:CEIX) had its target price trimmed by B. Riley from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CEIX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Consol Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Consol Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Clarkson Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Consol Energy in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $38.00.

NYSE:CEIX opened at $14.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.40. The company has a market cap of $375.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.87. Consol Energy has a fifty-two week low of $11.71 and a fifty-two week high of $38.74.

Consol Energy (NYSE:CEIX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.41). Consol Energy had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The company had revenue of $301.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Consol Energy will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Consol Energy news, Director John T. Mills acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.55 per share, for a total transaction of $50,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Consol Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $308,000. Raffles Associates LP increased its holdings in Consol Energy by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 59,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Consol Energy by 119.8% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 89,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 48,805 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Consol Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $444,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Consol Energy by 13,877.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 117,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 116,844 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

About Consol Energy

CONSOL Energy Inc produces and exports bituminous coal. It owns and operates its mining operations in the Northern Appalachian Basin. The company owns and operates the Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC), which comprises three underground mines, including Bailey, Enlow Fork, and Harvey; and CONSOL Marine Terminal located in the port of Baltimore.

