Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of peptide therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic deficiencies which result in life-threatening metabolic disorders. The Company’s product candidate principally consists of setmelanotide, a potent, first-in-class melanocortin-4 receptor or MC4R, agonist for the treatment of rare genetic disorders of obesity. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Boston, MA. “

Get Rhythm Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a buy rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Cowen reissued a buy rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Shares of NASDAQ RYTM opened at $23.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 6.78 and a quick ratio of 6.78. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.90 and a beta of 0.66. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $18.00 and a 1 year high of $31.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.98.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.06) by $0.02. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals will post -4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Todd Foley sold 102,682 shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.78, for a total transaction of $2,236,413.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 457,675 shares of company stock valued at $10,277,424 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 194,200.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,942 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 80.9% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 3,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $238,000. 78.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic disorders that result in life-threatening metabolic disorders. The company's lead product candidate is setmelanotide, a melanocortin-4 receptor agonist peptide, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC) and leptin receptor deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome; and is in Phase II clinical trials for treating POMC heterozygous deficiency obesity and POMC epigenetic disorders.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (RYTM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.