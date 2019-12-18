Evercore ISI Begins Coverage on Envista (NASDAQ:NVST)

Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Envista (NASDAQ:NVST) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Envista in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They set a neutral rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Envista in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They set an overweight rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Envista in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Envista in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They set an equal weight rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Envista in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They set a buy rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $32.50.

Shares of NVST stock opened at $28.90 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.30. Envista has a 1-year low of $25.65 and a 1-year high of $30.80.

Envista (NASDAQ:NVST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $659.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $669.45 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, CFO Howard H. Yu purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.00 per share, for a total transaction of $44,000.00. Also, CEO Amir Aghdaei purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.00 per share, for a total transaction of $220,000.00. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 13,000 shares of company stock worth $286,000.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Envista in the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Envista in the third quarter worth approximately $173,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Envista in the third quarter worth approximately $218,000. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC bought a new position in Envista in the third quarter worth approximately $598,000. Finally, Eos Focused Equity Management L.P. bought a new position in Envista in the third quarter worth approximately $1,723,000.

Envista Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells dental products in the United States and internationally. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

