Stock Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for December, 18th (ABC, CNE, DGE, MITO, MN, MOBL, MOG.A, MOSC, MPB, SNR)

Abcam (LON:ABC) was downgraded by analysts at Panmure Gordon to a sell rating.

Cairn Energy (LON:CNE) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley to an overweight rating. They currently have GBX 246 ($3.24) target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of GBX 194 ($2.55).

Diageo (LON:DGE)

had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:MITO) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $13.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp is a biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in developing therapies to treat the mitochondrial dysfunction associated with genetic mitochondrial diseases and many common age-related diseases. The company’s product pipeline includes Elamipretide, SBT-20 and SBT-272 which are in clinical stage. Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp is based in Newton, Massachusetts. “

Manning and Napier (NYSE:MN) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Manning & Napier, Inc. operates as an investment advisor engaged in managing corporate and union pension and annuity funds, endowment funds, foundations, profit sharing plans and benefit plans. It offers equity and fixed income portfolios and a range of blended asset portfolios. The Company offers investment solutions through separately managed accounts, mutual funds, and collective investment trust funds. Manning & Napier, Inc. is headquartered in Fairport, New York. “

Mobileiron (NASDAQ:MOBL) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “MobileIron, Inc. is engaged in providing security and management solutions for mobile applications, content, and devices. The Company provides software tools for device management, activity intelligence, and security. MobileIron offers multi-OS mobile device management software, mobile application management, Wireless Expense Management, Enterprise Mobility, Mobile Device Security and Bring-Your-Own-Device privacy controls, MobileIron Virtual Smartphone Platform. It serves financial services, government, healthcare, legal, manufacturing, professional services, retail, technology, and telecommunications industries in the United States and internationally. MobileIron, Inc. is headquartered in Mountain View, California. “

Moog (NYSE:MOG.A) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Moog Inc is a designer, manufacturer, and integrator of precision motion control products and solutions. Moog Inc high-performance systems control military and commercial aircraft, satellites and space vehicles, launch vehicles, missiles, industrial machinery, wind energy, marine applications, and medical equipment. Moog Inc world-class product lines in servo and proportional valves, servo motors and drives, servo actuators, motion systems, controllers and software, and slip rings for data and power transmission provide the highest performance for hydraulic, electric, and hybrid systems. Moog Inc motion control technology enhances performance in a variety of markets and applications, from commercial aircraft cockpits, to power-generation turbines, to Formula One racing, to medical infusion systems. Moog Inc supports talented people, allowing them to approach their work with energy, enthusiasm, and the promise of success. “

Mosaic Acquisition (NASDAQ:MOSC) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $11.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Mosaic Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company .It formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Mosaic Acquisition Corp. is based in New York, United States. “

Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “MID PENN BANCORP, INC. is a one-bank holding company engaged in general banking business. “

Panmure Gordon started coverage on shares of Senior (LON:SNR). The firm issued a buy rating and a GBX 201 ($2.64) target price on the stock.

Weir Group (LON:WEIR) had its top pick rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

