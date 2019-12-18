Edward Grebow Purchases 5,000 Shares of Alcentra Capital Corp (NASDAQ:ABDC) Stock

Alcentra Capital Corp (NASDAQ:ABDC) Director Edward Grebow bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.14 per share, with a total value of $45,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376,641.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
NASDAQ:ABDC opened at $9.16 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.71. Alcentra Capital Corp has a 12 month low of $6.17 and a 12 month high of $9.40. The stock has a market cap of $117.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 0.56.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, November 30th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.86%. Alcentra Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 71.29%.
ABDC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Alcentra Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alcentra Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th.
Alcentra Capital Company Profile
Alcentra Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in lower middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in healthcare, business services, defense, government services, telecom and technology, media, infrastructure maintenance and logistics, and oil and gas services sector.
