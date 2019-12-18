Edward Grebow Purchases 5,000 Shares of Alcentra Capital Corp (NASDAQ:ABDC) Stock

Alcentra Capital Corp (NASDAQ:ABDC) Director Edward Grebow bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.14 per share, with a total value of $45,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376,641.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:ABDC opened at $9.16 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.71. Alcentra Capital Corp has a 12 month low of $6.17 and a 12 month high of $9.40. The stock has a market cap of $117.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 0.56.

Get Alcentra Capital alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, November 30th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.86%. Alcentra Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 71.29%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Alcentra Capital by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 17,196 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 4,985 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Alcentra Capital by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 456,870 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,829,000 after acquiring an additional 10,918 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Alcentra Capital by 316.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 56,536 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 42,954 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Alcentra Capital by 120.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 438,715 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,676,000 after acquiring an additional 240,027 shares during the period. 37.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ABDC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Alcentra Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alcentra Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th.

Alcentra Capital Company Profile

Alcentra Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in lower middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in healthcare, business services, defense, government services, telecom and technology, media, infrastructure maintenance and logistics, and oil and gas services sector.

Read More: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Receive News & Ratings for Alcentra Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcentra Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.