Prairie Provident Resources (TSE:PPR) Stock Price Down 16.7%

Prairie Provident Resources Inc (TSE:PPR)’s stock price was down 16.7% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, approximately 222,362 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 20% from the average daily volume of 185,624 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.07. The company has a market cap of $9.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 475.50.

About Prairie Provident Resources (TSE:PPR)

Prairie Provident Resources Inc explores for and develops oil and natural gas properties primarily in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Alberta. It explores for light and medium oil with associated natural gas. The company's principal areas include the Wheatland and Princess properties located in Southern Alberta; and the Evi property located in the Peace River Arch area of Northern Alberta.

Featured Story: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for Prairie Provident Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prairie Provident Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.