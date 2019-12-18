Goldstrike Resources (CVE:GSR) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.01

Posted by on Dec 18th, 2019

Share on StockTwits

Goldstrike Resources Ltd (CVE:GSR)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 100000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00.

Goldstrike Resources Company Profile (CVE:GSR)

Goldstrike Resources Ltd. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold deposits. The company's principal properties include the Plateau North and Plateau South areas covering approximately 3,167 claims in Yukon, Canada. The company was formerly known as AccelRate Power Systems Inc and changed its name to Goldstrike Resources Ltd.

Read More: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Goldstrike Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldstrike Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Prairie Provident Resources Stock Price Down 16.7%
Prairie Provident Resources Stock Price Down 16.7%
Goldstrike Resources Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.01
Goldstrike Resources Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.01
easyJet plc Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages
easyJet plc Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages
Marathon Petroleum Corp Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts
Marathon Petroleum Corp Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts
STRATA Skin Sciences Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research
STRATA Skin Sciences Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research
Redfin Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research
Redfin Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research


© 2006-2019 Ticker Report