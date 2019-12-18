easyJet plc (LON:EZJ) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of easyJet plc (LON:EZJ) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,302.67 ($17.14).

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EZJ shares. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of easyJet from GBX 1,500 ($19.73) to GBX 1,700 ($22.36) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($13.15) price objective on shares of easyJet in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Main First Bank boosted their price objective on shares of easyJet from GBX 950 ($12.50) to GBX 1,400 ($18.42) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of easyJet from GBX 1,200 ($15.79) to GBX 1,500 ($19.73) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of easyJet from GBX 1,000 ($13.15) to GBX 1,330 ($17.50) and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th.

Shares of easyJet stock opened at GBX 1,432 ($18.84) on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,333.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,094.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.95. easyJet has a 1-year low of GBX 840 ($11.05) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,395.17 ($18.35). The stock has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of GBX 43.90 ($0.58) per share. This represents a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. easyJet’s payout ratio is currently 0.50%.

easyJet Company Profile

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. As of September 30, 2018, the company operated 979 routes and a fleet of 315 aircraft. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircraft; and the provision of graphic design services. easyJet plc was founded in 1995 and is based in Luton, the United Kingdom.

