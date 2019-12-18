easyJet plc (LON:EZJ) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of easyJet plc (LON:EZJ) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,302.67 ($17.14).
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EZJ shares. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of easyJet from GBX 1,500 ($19.73) to GBX 1,700 ($22.36) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($13.15) price objective on shares of easyJet in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Main First Bank boosted their price objective on shares of easyJet from GBX 950 ($12.50) to GBX 1,400 ($18.42) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of easyJet from GBX 1,200 ($15.79) to GBX 1,500 ($19.73) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of easyJet from GBX 1,000 ($13.15) to GBX 1,330 ($17.50) and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th.
Shares of easyJet stock opened at GBX 1,432 ($18.84) on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,333.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,094.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.95. easyJet has a 1-year low of GBX 840 ($11.05) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,395.17 ($18.35). The stock has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31.
easyJet Company Profile
easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. As of September 30, 2018, the company operated 979 routes and a fleet of 315 aircraft. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircraft; and the provision of graphic design services. easyJet plc was founded in 1995 and is based in Luton, the United Kingdom.
