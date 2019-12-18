Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $72.93.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MPC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Marathon Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Citigroup raised their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company.

Shares of MPC stock opened at $61.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $38.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.68. Marathon Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $43.96 and a fifty-two week high of $69.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $62.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $31.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.89 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 2.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th were paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 19th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 31.27%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Old North State Trust LLC raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 209.1% during the third quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 476 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 365.4% during the third quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 484 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 51.5% during the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

