STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Strata Skin Sciences, Inc. is a medical technology company which focused on the dermatology market. Its products include the XTRAC laser(R) and VTRAC(R) excimer lamp systems for treatment of psoriasis, vitiligo and other skin conditions as well as the MelaFind (R) system used for identification and management of melanoma skin cancer. Strata Skin Sciences, Inc., formerly known as MELA Sciences, Inc., is based in Horsham, Pennsylvania. “

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of STRATA Skin Sciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of STRATA Skin Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. They issued an outperform rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating on shares of STRATA Skin Sciences in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of STRATA Skin Sciences in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They set a buy rating and a $5.25 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $5.40.

Shares of STRATA Skin Sciences stock opened at $2.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.30. STRATA Skin Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $1.65 and a fifty-two week high of $3.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 18th. The medical device company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $7.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.12 million. STRATA Skin Sciences had a negative return on equity of 9.98% and a negative net margin of 9.74%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that STRATA Skin Sciences will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSKN. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of STRATA Skin Sciences by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 50,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of STRATA Skin Sciences by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 52,715 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 13,716 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of STRATA Skin Sciences by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,100,116 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,739,000 after purchasing an additional 69,300 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of STRATA Skin Sciences by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,972 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 20,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of STRATA Skin Sciences by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 627,003 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.57% of the company’s stock.

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the therapeutic and aesthetic dermatology market. The company operates through three segments: Dermatology Recurring Procedures, Dermatology Procedures Equipment, and Dermatology Imaging. Its products include XTRAC laser and VTRAC excimer lamp systems used for the treatment of psoriasis, vitiligo, and other skin conditions; the STRATAPEN MicroSystems, a micropigmentation device; and Nordlys, a multi-technology aesthetic laser device for treating vascular and pigmented lesions.

