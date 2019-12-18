Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Redfin Corporation is engaged in providing residential real estate search and brokerage services. The Company provides an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, such as assisting individuals to purchase or sell their residential property. It also provides title and settlement services and originate mortgages. Redfin Corporation is headquartered in Seattle, Washington. “

RDFN has been the subject of several other research reports. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Redfin from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $18.50 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a buy rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Redfin in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price objective on shares of Redfin from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of Redfin from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Redfin from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:RDFN opened at $20.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.90 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.03. The company has a quick ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 4.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Redfin has a fifty-two week low of $13.56 and a fifty-two week high of $23.47.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $238.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.94 million. Redfin had a negative net margin of 12.71% and a negative return on equity of 25.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 70.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Redfin will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

In other Redfin news, CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 3,000 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.57, for a total transaction of $49,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,924 shares in the company, valued at $164,440.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn Kelman sold 30,000 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total transaction of $635,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,984,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,021,878.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 142,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,853,370. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RDFN. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Redfin by 18.0% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 28,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 4,398 shares in the last quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC raised its holdings in Redfin by 95.6% in the third quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC now owns 1,005,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,928,000 after acquiring an additional 491,242 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Redfin by 824.3% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,191,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,072,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062,947 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Redfin by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 137,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Redfin by 45.6% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 5,468 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

Redfin Company Profile

Redfin Corporation operates as a real estate brokerage company in the United States. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in purchase or sell their residential property. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells residential properties.

