Zacks Investment Research Lowers GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $47.00 target price on the information services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Grubhub’s shares have underperformed the industry on a year-to-date basis. The company has been negatively impacted by higher investments in marketing and advertisements that fully offset top-line growth. The company also provided weak fourth-quarter guidance citing lower order expectations amid intensifying competition in the online food delivery industry. Grubhub is facing significant competition from the likes of UberEats and DoorDash. However, momentum in gross food sales and active diner base is a key catalyst. Grubhub’s expanding partner base that now includes the likes of McDonalds’, Yum Brands!, Shake Shack, Blue Apron, Dunkin' Brands Group is a major driver. Efforts to enhance delivery network and strengthen its alliance with new quality-focused restaurant are also expected to boost customer base.”

Get GrubHub alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on GrubHub in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Craig Hallum cut GrubHub from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the company from $100.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus cut GrubHub from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the company from $105.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Wedbush cut GrubHub from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $90.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Mizuho cut GrubHub from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $62.68.

Shares of GRUB opened at $45.79 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.88. GrubHub has a 52 week low of $32.11 and a 52 week high of $87.98. The stock has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.23, a P/E/G ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.21.

GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $322.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.54 million. GrubHub had a return on equity of 2.89% and a net margin of 0.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that GrubHub will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

In other GrubHub news, SVP Margo Drucker sold 587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $35,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $508,860. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brandt Walter Kucharski sold 2,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total transaction of $111,913.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,030 shares in the company, valued at $111,913.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,572 shares of company stock valued at $189,321 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Elkfork Partners LLC purchased a new position in GrubHub in the second quarter worth $26,000. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in GrubHub during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in GrubHub during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in GrubHub during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new position in GrubHub during the second quarter valued at $52,000.

GrubHub Company Profile

Grubhub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 105,000 local restaurants with diners with diners in various cities. It offers Grubhub, Seamless, and Eat24 mobile applications and mobile Websites; and operates Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, eat24.com, and menupages.com.

Recommended Story: What is the role of the G-20?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GrubHub (GRUB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GrubHub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrubHub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.