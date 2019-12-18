Roth Capital Begins Coverage on Yeti (NYSE:YETI)

Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Yeti (NYSE:YETI) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on YETI. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Yeti from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $39.00 price objective on Yeti and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Citigroup downgraded Yeti from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, November 1st. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Yeti from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yeti from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Yeti presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $34.67.

YETI opened at $33.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 2.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88. Yeti has a 12 month low of $12.40 and a 12 month high of $38.11.

Yeti (NYSE:YETI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $229.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.35 million. Yeti had a return on equity of 152.95% and a net margin of 8.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Yeti will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Bryan C. Barksdale sold 18,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $547,636.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bryan C. Barksdale sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.02, for a total value of $392,280.00. Insiders sold 2,417,983 shares of company stock worth $70,107,787 over the last three months. 10.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of YETI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Yeti by 107.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,159,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,418,000 after acquiring an additional 2,151,857 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Yeti during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,092,000. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Yeti during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,383,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Yeti by 83.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,989,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,597,000 after acquiring an additional 902,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Yeti by 288.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 644,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,653,000 after acquiring an additional 478,630 shares in the last quarter. 49.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Japan. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, including colsters, lowballs, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, and jug mounts under the Rambler brand.

