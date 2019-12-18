ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Macquarie started coverage on ViacomCBS in a research note on Monday. They set a buy rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on ViacomCBS in a research note on Friday, December 13th. They set an overweight rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Argus started coverage on ViacomCBS in a research note on Friday, December 13th. They set a hold rating for the company. Bank of America started coverage on ViacomCBS in a research note on Friday, December 13th. They set a buy rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on ViacomCBS in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $56.67.

Shares of NASDAQ VIAC opened at $40.28 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. ViacomCBS has a 12 month low of $35.02 and a 12 month high of $53.71. The company has a market cap of $15.09 billion, a PE ratio of 7.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.21.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 44.13% and a net margin of 18.98%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. On average, research analysts expect that ViacomCBS will post 5 EPS for the current year.

About ViacomCBS

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a mass media company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; produces theatrical films; and digital streaming services.

