Insider Buying: Town Sports International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLUB) CEO Buys 21,508 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Dec 18th, 2019

Town Sports International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLUB) CEO Patrick Walsh acquired 21,508 shares of Town Sports International stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.76 per share, with a total value of $37,854.08. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,521,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,438,617.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLUB opened at $1.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.86. Town Sports International Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.11 and a fifty-two week high of $6.74.

Town Sports International (NASDAQ:CLUB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $115.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.61 million. Research analysts anticipate that Town Sports International Holdings, Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CLUB shares. Imperial Capital set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Town Sports International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Town Sports International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CLUB. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Town Sports International by 6,018.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 270,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 266,183 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Town Sports International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Town Sports International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Town Sports International by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 851,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after acquiring an additional 60,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Town Sports International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.36% of the company’s stock.

About Town Sports International

Town Sports International Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates fitness clubs in the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States. The company's clubs offer special purpose rooms for group fitness classes; and other exercise programs, as well as accommodate cardiovascular and strength-training equipment.

