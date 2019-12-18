National Security Group Inc (NASDAQ:NSEC) Major Shareholder Andrew J. Abernathey Acquires 2,650 Shares

National Security Group Inc (NASDAQ:NSEC) major shareholder Andrew J. Abernathey acquired 2,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.20 per share, with a total value of $40,280.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

NSEC opened at $15.20 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.15 and a 200 day moving average of $12.05. The company has a market cap of $37.97 million, a PE ratio of 30.61 and a beta of -0.03. National Security Group Inc has a 12 month low of $10.01 and a 12 month high of $15.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Get National Security Group alerts:

National Security Group (NASDAQ:NSEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $16.23 million during the quarter. National Security Group had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 2.47%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. This is an increase from National Security Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in National Security Group stock. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in National Security Group Inc (NASDAQ:NSEC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 15,318 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $184,000. RFG Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.61% of National Security Group at the end of the most recent reporting period. 2.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of National Security Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 23rd.

National Security Group Company Profile

The National Security Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life Insurance. The Property and Casualty Insurance segment primarily underwrites home insurance coverage with primary lines of business consisting of dwelling fire and extended coverage, mobile homeowners, and other liability insurance services in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, and West Virginia, as well as operates on a surplus lines basis in the state of Louisiana.

Read More: What is a Special Dividend?

Receive News & Ratings for National Security Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Security Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.