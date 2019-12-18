Peyto Exploration & Development Corp (TSE:PEY) Senior Officer Kathy Turgeon Sells 15,000 Shares

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp (TSE:PEY) Senior Officer Kathy Turgeon sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.59, for a total transaction of C$53,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 85,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$307,339.90.

Peyto Exploration & Development stock opened at C$3.81 on Wednesday. Peyto Exploration & Development Corp has a one year low of C$2.57 and a one year high of C$8.04. The company has a market cap of $595.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$3.05 and a 200-day moving average of C$3.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.45, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$104.50 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Peyto Exploration & Development Corp will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$6.00 to C$4.00 in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and set a C$3.00 price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$4.00 price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development in a research note on Friday, October 18th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$4.25 to C$4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt restated a “hold” rating on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$5.45.

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp., an energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin, Alberta. As of December 31, 2018, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 803 million barrels of oil equivalent.

