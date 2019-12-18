Insider Selling: Fulton Financial Corp (NASDAQ:FULT) EVP Sells 6,000 Shares of Stock

Fulton Financial Corp (NASDAQ:FULT) EVP Daniel R. Stolzer sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total value of $105,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

FULT stock opened at $17.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.48. Fulton Financial Corp has a 52 week low of $14.38 and a 52 week high of $18.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $221.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.21 million. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 22.88%. Fulton Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Fulton Financial Corp will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 4th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 3rd. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.07%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 1.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,281,776 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,093,000 after acquiring an additional 43,119 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Fulton Financial by 16.1% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,511,773 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,118,000 after acquiring an additional 348,292 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Fulton Financial by 12.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,107,541 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,500,000 after acquiring an additional 225,612 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Fulton Financial by 41.3% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,014,859 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,983,000 after acquiring an additional 588,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its position in Fulton Financial by 8.9% in the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,483,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,285,000 after acquiring an additional 121,800 shares during the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Fulton Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. ValuEngine raised Fulton Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Fulton Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.83.

Fulton Financial

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a multi-bank financial holding company that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, automobile and equipment leases, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans.

