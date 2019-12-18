Cytokinetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTK) CEO Robert I. Blum Sells 6,000 Shares of Stock

Cytokinetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTK) CEO Robert I. Blum sold 6,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.22, for a total transaction of $61,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 229,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,340,962.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Cytokinetics stock opened at $9.98 on Wednesday. Cytokinetics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.75 and a fifty-two week high of $14.94. The stock has a market cap of $602.62 million, a PE ratio of -5.12 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.35, a quick ratio of 8.20 and a current ratio of 8.20.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.06. Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 378.70% and a negative return on equity of 10,351.99%. The business had revenue of $6.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.80 million. As a group, analysts predict that Cytokinetics, Inc. will post -2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Cytokinetics by 36.9% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 19,062 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 5,143 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Cytokinetics by 98.5% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 117,531 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 58,327 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Cytokinetics during the third quarter worth about $243,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Cytokinetics by 72.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 111,742 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 46,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Cytokinetics by 2.9% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 86,751 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 2,435 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.36% of the company’s stock.

CYTK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (up from $14.00) on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Friday, September 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Cytokinetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Friday, October 4th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Friday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JMP Securities set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Cytokinetics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.86.

Cytokinetics Company Profile

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

