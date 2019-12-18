Cytokinetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTK) CEO Robert I. Blum Sells 6,000 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Dec 18th, 2019

Share on StockTwits

Cytokinetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTK) CEO Robert I. Blum sold 6,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.22, for a total transaction of $61,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 229,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,340,962.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Cytokinetics stock opened at $9.98 on Wednesday. Cytokinetics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.75 and a fifty-two week high of $14.94. The stock has a market cap of $602.62 million, a PE ratio of -5.12 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.35, a quick ratio of 8.20 and a current ratio of 8.20.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.06. Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 378.70% and a negative return on equity of 10,351.99%. The business had revenue of $6.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.80 million. As a group, analysts predict that Cytokinetics, Inc. will post -2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Cytokinetics by 36.9% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 19,062 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 5,143 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Cytokinetics by 98.5% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 117,531 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 58,327 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Cytokinetics during the third quarter worth about $243,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Cytokinetics by 72.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 111,742 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 46,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Cytokinetics by 2.9% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 86,751 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 2,435 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.36% of the company’s stock.

CYTK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (up from $14.00) on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Friday, September 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Cytokinetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Friday, October 4th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Friday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JMP Securities set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Cytokinetics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.86.

Cytokinetics Company Profile

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

Recommended Story: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK)

Receive News & Ratings for Cytokinetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytokinetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Prairie Provident Resources Stock Price Down 16.7%
Prairie Provident Resources Stock Price Down 16.7%
Goldstrike Resources Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.01
Goldstrike Resources Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.01
easyJet plc Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages
easyJet plc Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages
Marathon Petroleum Corp Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts
Marathon Petroleum Corp Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts
STRATA Skin Sciences Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research
STRATA Skin Sciences Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research
Redfin Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research
Redfin Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research


© 2006-2019 Ticker Report