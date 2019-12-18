Comparing H2O Innovation (OTCMKTS:HEOFF) and ThermoGenesisHoldingsInc . (OTCMKTS:THMO)

H2O Innovation (OTCMKTS:HEOFF) and ThermoGenesisHoldingsInc . (NASDAQ:THMO) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

H2O Innovation has a beta of 0.22, suggesting that its share price is 78% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ThermoGenesisHoldingsInc . has a beta of 0.93, suggesting that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares H2O Innovation and ThermoGenesisHoldingsInc .’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio H2O Innovation $90.64 million 0.50 -$1.65 million $0.02 40.16 ThermoGenesisHoldingsInc . $9.67 million 0.80 -$39.72 million ($3.60) -0.76

H2O Innovation has higher revenue and earnings than ThermoGenesisHoldingsInc .. ThermoGenesisHoldingsInc . is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than H2O Innovation, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for H2O Innovation and ThermoGenesisHoldingsInc ., as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score H2O Innovation 0 0 1 0 3.00 ThermoGenesisHoldingsInc . 0 0 1 0 3.00

ThermoGenesisHoldingsInc . has a consensus price target of $7.50, indicating a potential upside of 173.72%. Given ThermoGenesisHoldingsInc .’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe ThermoGenesisHoldingsInc . is more favorable than H2O Innovation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

6.2% of ThermoGenesisHoldingsInc . shares are owned by institutional investors. 68.9% of ThermoGenesisHoldingsInc . shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares H2O Innovation and ThermoGenesisHoldingsInc .’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets H2O Innovation -2.37% -0.05% -0.03% ThermoGenesisHoldingsInc . -89.98% -87.88% -32.96%

Summary

H2O Innovation beats ThermoGenesisHoldingsInc . on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

H2O Innovation Company Profile

H2O Innovation Inc. provides integrated water treatment solutions based on membrane filtration technology in Canada, the United States, Spain, China, the United Arab Emirates, Mexico, France, Egypt, and internationally. It designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment for the production of drinking water and industrial process water, reclamation and reuse of water, and desalination of seawater and treatment of wastewater. The company also provides products, as well as membrane filtration systems' spare parts, such as pumps, valves, membranes, filters, media, and other replacement parts of water or wastewater treatment system; and specialty chemicals for membrane pre-treatment applications, as well as develops blends for maintenance, preservation, and cleaning of membrane systems. In addition, it offers specialty coagulants for conventional and membrane filtration systems, as well as flocculants; a line of couplings and fittings for industrial and municipal applications; cartridge filter housings, bag filters, strainers, and cartridge filter elements; and maple syrup products and equipment, such as evaporators, reverse osmosis separators, monitoring solutions, membranes, fittings, tubing, tanks, press filters, and other products related to the maple syrup industry. Further, the company provides operation and maintenance services for water and wastewater treatment systems; and public works services, which include street maintenance, drainage maintenance, and solid waste collection, as well as leases containerized water or wastewater treatment systems, and pilot units. It primarily serves municipalities and local governments; communities and private developments; energy and power plants; food and beverages industries; oil and gas markets; mining and workers camps; and other industrial segments. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Quebec City, Canada. H2O Innovation Inc. is a subsidiary of Amsterdams Effectenkantoor B.V.

ThermoGenesisHoldingsInc . Company Profile

ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. develops, commercializes, and markets a range of automated technologies for cell-based therapies in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Clinical Development and Device. It offers AutoXpress System, an automated system for the isolation, collection and storage of hematopoietic stem cell concentrates derived from cord blood and peripheral blood; Point-of CareXpress System for the rapid, automated processing of autologous peripheral blood or bone marrow aspirate derived stem cells; CAR-TXpress System that addresses the critical unmet need for chemistry, manufacturing and controls improvement of the emerging CAR-T therapies for cancer patients; BioArchive Cryopreservation System, an automated, robotic, liquid nitrogen controlled-rate-freezing and cryogenic storage system for stem cell samples and clinical products; and manual disposables. The company is also developing autologous stem cell-based therapeutics that address medical needs for applications in the vascular, cardiology, and orthopedic markets. The company was formerly known as Cesca Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. in November 2019. ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Rancho Cordova, California.

