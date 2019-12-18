$0.16 EPS Expected for National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.16 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for National-Oilwell Varco’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.19. National-Oilwell Varco reported earnings of $0.03 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 433.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that National-Oilwell Varco will report full year earnings of $0.18 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.31. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.04) to $1.29. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow National-Oilwell Varco.

National-Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.76). The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. National-Oilwell Varco had a negative net margin of 66.29% and a negative return on equity of 2.82%. The company’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis.

NOV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of National-Oilwell Varco from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Johnson Rice upgraded shares of National-Oilwell Varco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of National-Oilwell Varco from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of National-Oilwell Varco from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of National-Oilwell Varco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. National-Oilwell Varco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.78.

In other news, VP Scott K. Duff sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.51, for a total transaction of $141,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 42,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,004,370.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NOV. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in National-Oilwell Varco during the second quarter valued at about $46,810,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in National-Oilwell Varco by 18,815.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,885,456 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $41,913,000 after buying an additional 1,875,488 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in National-Oilwell Varco during the third quarter valued at about $35,345,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in National-Oilwell Varco by 38.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,419,580 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $120,478,000 after buying an additional 1,510,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in National-Oilwell Varco during the third quarter valued at about $27,803,000. 95.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NOV opened at $23.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a PE ratio of -296.63, a P/E/G ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. National-Oilwell Varco has a 52-week low of $18.05 and a 52-week high of $32.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. National-Oilwell Varco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -250.00%.

National Oilwell Varco, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production worldwide. It operates in three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The Wellbore Technologies segment offers various equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations.

