Analysts Anticipate HB Fuller Co (NYSE:FUL) Will Post Earnings of $0.93 Per Share

Brokerages expect HB Fuller Co (NYSE:FUL) to report earnings of $0.93 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for HB Fuller’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.95 and the lowest is $0.91. HB Fuller posted earnings of $0.90 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HB Fuller will report full-year earnings of $3.00 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.99 to $3.02. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.35 to $3.79. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover HB Fuller.

HB Fuller (NYSE:FUL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.04). HB Fuller had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The firm had revenue of $725.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of HB Fuller from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Buckingham Research set a $60.00 price target on shares of HB Fuller and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. G.Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of HB Fuller in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank set a $50.00 price target on shares of HB Fuller and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of HB Fuller from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, September 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. HB Fuller has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.25.

In related news, VP Paula M. Cooney sold 3,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.47, for a total value of $169,476.09. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $653,228.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Owens sold 33,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.34, for a total transaction of $1,541,963.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 219,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,179,646.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 112,632 shares of company stock valued at $5,627,484 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FUL. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of HB Fuller in the second quarter worth $60,000. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of HB Fuller by 19.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of HB Fuller in the third quarter worth $127,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of HB Fuller in the second quarter worth $144,000. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of HB Fuller by 5.4% in the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 4,388 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. 98.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FUL opened at $51.23 on Wednesday. HB Fuller has a one year low of $39.22 and a one year high of $52.40. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.71.

About HB Fuller

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Americas Adhesives, EIMEA, Asia Pacific, Construction Adhesives, and Engineering Adhesives.

