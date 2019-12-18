Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY) Upgraded to Hold by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Orkla ASA from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 13th.

OTCMKTS ORKLY opened at $9.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.21, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.28. Orkla ASA has a twelve month low of $7.48 and a twelve month high of $9.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.61 and a 200 day moving average of $9.10.

Orkla ASA engages in the branded consumer goods, renewable energy, real estate, and financial investment businesses. The company offers branded products, including pizza, ketchup, soups, sauces, bread toppings, and ready-to-eat meals through grocery retail trade, as well as the out-of-home, convenience store, and petrol station sectors.

