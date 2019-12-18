Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY) Upgraded to Hold by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Orkla ASA from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 13th.

OTCMKTS ORKLY opened at $9.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.21, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.28. Orkla ASA has a twelve month low of $7.48 and a twelve month high of $9.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.61 and a 200 day moving average of $9.10.

Orkla ASA Company Profile

Orkla ASA engages in the branded consumer goods, renewable energy, real estate, and financial investment businesses. The company offers branded products, including pizza, ketchup, soups, sauces, bread toppings, and ready-to-eat meals through grocery retail trade, as well as the out-of-home, convenience store, and petrol station sectors.

