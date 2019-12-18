Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) Given New C$49.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) had its price objective decreased by UBS Group from C$50.00 to C$49.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an outperform rating and set a C$52.00 target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Friday, December 13th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$61.00 to C$60.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Raymond James set a C$54.00 target price on Pembina Pipeline and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pembina Pipeline presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$55.25.

Shares of TSE:PPL opened at C$48.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $24.67 billion and a PE ratio of 15.54. Pembina Pipeline has a 1-year low of C$39.15 and a 1-year high of C$50.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$46.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$48.13.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported C$0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.57 by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.10 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through three divisions: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines division operates conventional, transmission, and oil sands and heavy oil pipeline assets with a total capacity of 3 million barrels of oil serving markets and basins across North America through conventional, transmission, and oil sand pipelines assets.

