Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) Given New C$49.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) had its price objective decreased by UBS Group from C$50.00 to C$49.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an outperform rating and set a C$52.00 target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Friday, December 13th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$61.00 to C$60.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Raymond James set a C$54.00 target price on Pembina Pipeline and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pembina Pipeline presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$55.25.
Shares of TSE:PPL opened at C$48.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $24.67 billion and a PE ratio of 15.54. Pembina Pipeline has a 1-year low of C$39.15 and a 1-year high of C$50.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$46.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$48.13.
Pembina Pipeline Company Profile
Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through three divisions: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines division operates conventional, transmission, and oil sands and heavy oil pipeline assets with a total capacity of 3 million barrels of oil serving markets and basins across North America through conventional, transmission, and oil sand pipelines assets.
