SCHNEIDER ELEC /ADR (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SCHNEIDER ELEC /ADR (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Schneider Electric SA offers integrated solutions across multiple market segments energy and infrastructure, industrial processes, building automation, and data centers or networks, as well as in residential applications. The Company is focused on making energy safe, reliable, and efficient. Its power management systems offers high density metering, energy tariff optimization, power quality mitigation, local LV/MV protection & control, intelligent power & motor control, renewable energy conversion and electric vehicle recharging. Its process and machine management system offers general machines control, packaging control and material handling control and hoisting control. Its IT / server room management systems offer rack systems, uninterruptible power supply, cooling control and surveillance. It also has building management systems and security management systems. Schneider Electric SA is headquartered in Rueil Malmaison, France. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised SCHNEIDER ELEC /ADR from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. SCHNEIDER ELEC /ADR currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.00.

SBGSY opened at $20.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $59.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86 and a beta of 1.17. SCHNEIDER ELEC /ADR has a 12 month low of $12.84 and a 12 month high of $20.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.68.

SCHNEIDER ELEC /ADR Company Profile

Schneider Electric SE provides energy management and automation solutions worldwide. It operates through four businesses: Low Voltage, Medium Voltage, Secure Power, and Industrial Automation. The Low Voltage business provides low voltage power and building automation products and solutions that address the needs of various end markets from buildings to industries and infrastructure to data centers.

